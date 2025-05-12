More parties than MPs: Iraq urged to reform law

Shafaq News/ Iraq now has more political parties than seats in its 329-member parliament, the Strategic Center for Human Rights (SCHR) said on Monday.

In a statement, SCHR’s Deputy Head Hazem al-Rudaini noted that 333 parties are officially registered with the Political Parties and Organizations Department under the 2015 Parties Law, with over 50 more still in the formation stage.

As the number of political parties has surpassed the number of parliamentarians, al-Rudaini called for amending the law after ten years of implementation. He proposed revoking the license of any group that fails to participate in two consecutive election cycles. “The goal of forming a party should be active participation in the political and electoral processes.”

The official recommended that political groups maintain offices in multiple provinces to show national reach, and urged regular monitoring of their rhetoric, which he said often includes calls to boycott elections and withdraw from the political process.

80 political parties and 71 electoral alliances intend to participate in the upcoming elections in November 2025, according to IHEC data. Registration remains open until May 14.