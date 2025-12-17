Tehran, Moscow sign 3-year cooperation framework

Shafaq News – Moscow

Iran and Russia advanced diplomatic coordination on Wednesday as Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Lavrov signed a joint cooperation framework following talks in Moscow.

Iranian media reported that the agreement outlines a bilateral program between the two foreign ministries for 2026–2028 and builds on the recently enacted comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Tehran and Moscow.

At a joint press conference, Lavrov reaffirmed Iran’s right as an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) member to pursue uranium enrichment, calling for balanced assessments and constructive engagement with the agency.

He criticized the IAEA’s response to US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and praised Tehran’s continued cooperation with the watchdog.

Araghchi, in turn, confirmed expanded defense and security coordination, with discussions covering regional flashpoints including the Caucasus, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Palestine, and Israeli military operations. He said Iran remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, reiterating Tehran’s right to peaceful nuclear activities, including enrichment.

Araghchi also criticized the role of the three European countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) in the nuclear file, stating that recent attacks on Iranian facilities have changed the terms of cooperation and that future inspection requests will be reviewed by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council under revised protocols.

Read more: Iran's Nuclear Gambit: Cooperation halted, global alarms sound