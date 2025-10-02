Russia-Iran strategic partnership treaty takes effect

Shafaq News – Moscow

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran officially entered into force on October 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during his visit to Moscow, on January 17, 2025, covering areas ranging from economic and political coordination to security and regional stability.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry described the treaty as a “major stage” in relations between the two countries, noting that it sets out long-term priorities for bilateral cooperation.

The Ministry said the treaty outlines plans for closer cooperation in multilateral forums and joint efforts to address what it called “common threats and challenges” in a changing global order.

The agreement, it added, reflects the strategic choice of the Russian and Iranian leadership to strengthen what both sides term friendly and good-neighbourly relations.