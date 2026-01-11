Iran protests kill 460+, rights group says

Shafaq News– Tehran

At least 466 people have been killed in Iran’s ongoing nationwide protests, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

In a report on Sunday, HRANA added that the toll is likely higher, citing difficulties in verifying information inside Iran due to repeated internet disruptions.

Iranian authorities have yet to release official nationwide casualty or detention figures.

The protests erupted in late December 2025 after a sharp fall in the rial drove up prices, before widening into broader political unrest. Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have accused the United States and Israel of directing the unrest, saying it is aimed at destabilizing the country. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also accused “terrorists” linked to foreign powers of killing civilians, burning mosques, and attacking public property, urging citizens to distance themselves from “rioters.”

