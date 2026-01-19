Iran Protests: 3,900+ deaths by day 22 amid internet shutdown

Shafaq News- Tehran

At least 3,919 deaths had been confirmed by the twenty-second day of nationwide protests in Iran, according to the US-based e Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), amid continued internet disruptions and restricted access to information.

The confirmed fatalities include 3,685 protesters, 25 children under 18, 178 members of military or government forces, and 31 non-protesting civilians.

The agency also reported an additional 8,949 deaths remain under investigation, 2,109 people severely injured, and 24,669 individuals arrested or identified as detainees in connection with the protests.

The protests unfolded amid a prolonged and widespread internet shutdown, with only limited and unstable connectivity reported in parts of the country. These intermittent connections, according to HRANA, allowed delayed information, images, and documentation from previous days to reach independent sources.

“Numerous reports have emerged of increased pressure on families, difficulties in handing over the bodies of those killed, and the continuation of a heavy security atmosphere in some regions.”

Iranian authorities have not released official data on casualties.