Airstrike hits PMF site in Mosul for 2nd time in 24 hr

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An airstrike targeted a position belonging to Kataib al-Imam Ali, part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), in the Qayyarah district south of Mosul on Saturday, marking the second strike on the site within 24 hours, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike occurred at 6:15 pm, hitting the faction’s position within the Qayyarah operational sector. Civil defense teams, forensic units and explosives experts were dispatched to the scene to assess the damage and investigate the circumstances of the attack, the source added.