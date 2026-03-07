Airstrikes hit PMF site in Iraq’s Al-Anbar and Nineveh

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar/ Nineveh

Airstrikes struck positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s Al-Anbar and Nineveh provinces, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

In Al-Anbar, the strikes, carried out by US-Israeli forces, targeted both PMF and Kataib Hezbollah positions near the Al-Kahawi checkpoint in Al-Rahaliya subdistrict, western Al-Anbar. Multiple locations around the checkpoint were affected. Details on casualties and material losses remain unclear.

A separate airstrike hit another PMF site south of Mosul, marking the second strike in the area within an hour. The attack struck the 33rd Brigade headquarters in Al-Azbah village, Hammam Al-Alil subdistrict, causing material damage and reportedly leaving personnel injured.

The attacks come amid a string of drone strikes targeting PMF positions during a week of heightened tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Earlier today, an airstrike targeted a position belonging to Kataib Al-Imam Ali, part of the PMF, in Al-Qayyarah district south of Mosul.