Airstrike hits Jurf al-Sakhr in Iraq’s Babil

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An unidentified drone targeted the town of Jurf al-Sakhr (also known as Jurf al-Nasr) in Babil province in central Iraq on Saturday, according to security sources.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News hearing a loud explosion followed by plumes of smoke rising from the area.

No information was immediately available regarding casualties or material damage resulting from the strike.

The latest attack is the eighth on Jurf al-Sakhr since the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran began on February 28.