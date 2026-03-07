PM Al-Sudani orders manhunt after US embassy attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani ordered security forces to pursue those responsible for a rocket attack near the US Embassy in Baghdad, warning that such strikes threaten Iraq’s stability and sovereignty.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, the prime minister —who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces— stressed that the perpetrators do not represent the will of the Iraqi people, affirming that decisions on military action remain exclusively in the hands of the state.

Earlier today, several rockets targeted the US Embassy compound in Baghdad’s Green Zone. Preliminary investigation findings indicate the rockets were launched from the Al-Qanat area in eastern Baghdad toward the diplomatic compound. Air defenses inside the embassy activated during the attack, and explosions were heard in several parts of the capital. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.