Suicide drone downed near Peshmerga HQ in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish security forces shot down a suicide drone on Saturday before it could strike the 70th Peshmerga Brigade headquarters in the Tasluja area of Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drone exploded after crashing near the site. There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions following the US–Israeli strikes on Iran launched on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory attacks across several countries in the region.