Presidents Barzani, Macron push joint efforts to calm regional tensions

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Paris

Efforts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East topped discussions during a phone call on Saturday between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a post on X written in French, Barzani noted that both leaders stressed the need to unite international efforts to calm the situation in the region and preserve stability.

He also expressed gratitude for France’s “continued support, as well as for its leading role in strengthening peace and keeping the risks of war away from the region.”

Lors d’un entretien téléphonique avec mon cher ami le président @EmmanuelMacron, nous avons souligné l’importance d’unir les efforts internationaux afin d’apaiser la situation dans la région et de préserver la stabilité. J’ai exprimé ma gratitude pour le soutien constant de la… https://t.co/h45l9cT0Yw — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) March 7, 2026

Macron confirmed the call in a separate message written in Kurdish, reiterating France’s commitment to Iraq’s stability and security, including the Kurdistan Region.

پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنی-م لەگەڵ سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستانی عیراق نێچیرڤان بارزانی ئەنجامدا. پابەندی فەرەنسا-م بۆ سەقامگیری و ئاسایشی عیراق، لە چوارچێوەکەشیدا هەرێمی کوردستان، دووپات کردەوە. هەروەها هاوسۆزی خۆم بەرامبەر هێرشەکانی چەند رۆژی رابردوو بۆ بەرێزیان دەربڕی.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 7, 2026

The French president also expressed solidarity with Barzani over the attacks reported in recent days and thanked him for his commitment to efforts aimed at preventing further escalation.

