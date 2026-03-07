Presidents Barzani, Macron push joint efforts to calm regional tensions

2026-03-07T22:18:25+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Paris

Efforts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East topped discussions during a phone call on Saturday between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a post on X written in French, Barzani noted that both leaders stressed the need to unite international efforts to calm the situation in the region and preserve stability.

He also expressed gratitude for France’s “continued support, as well as for its leading role in strengthening peace and keeping the risks of war away from the region.”

Macron confirmed the call in a separate message written in Kurdish, reiterating France’s commitment to Iraq’s stability and security, including the Kurdistan Region.

The French president also expressed solidarity with Barzani over the attacks reported in recent days and thanked him for his commitment to efforts aimed at preventing further escalation.

