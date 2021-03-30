Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-30T18:12:45+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, highlighted the importance of security agreements between Iraq and Kurdistan to prevent ISIS from exploiting the security voids in the disputed areas. A readout of Barzani's meeting with Macron said that the French President received the President of Kurdistan Region in the Elysee Palace today, Tuesday. The meeting discussed the developments in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region, stressing the importance of invigorating the relations of Kurdistan and Iraq with France in the battle against the terrorist organization of ISIS. The two sides agreed on the vitality of establishing a comprehensive agreement to maintain the security and stability of the region. According to the statement, Macron touched upon the Pope's visit to Iraq and Kurdistan, indicating that the Pope has publicly exhibited delight over the visit. Barzani said that the visit had a positive impact over all the Iraqi components. Barzani expressed the Region’s gratitude for the support that Macron and his country provided to the people of Kurdistan, highlighting the region's willingness to work with France and the International community to resolve Iraq's issues and achieve safety and stability. The meeting addressed the threats of terrorism and ISIS resurgence, stressing the dire need for the cooperation and coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces in the territories of article 140 of the constitution to prevent ISIS from exploiting those security shortages. Macron affirmed Barzani's concerns over the persistence of the ISIS threat, asserting that the international community will continue its efforts to eliminate this threat. COVID-19 pandemic updates and the displacement files were other central files discussed by the two Presidents. The meeting reviewed the displaced people, including Sinjar and Nineveh's Christians, conditions, and the International support provided them.

related

Nechirvan Barzani reveals the files he discussed with Emmanuel Macron

Date: 2021-03-30 14:04:14

Pope’s visit is an opportunity of coexistent and tolerance, Kurdistan’s Barzani

Date: 2021-03-02 14:22:23

Barzani wishes Trump a speedy recovery

Date: 2020-10-02 08:07:40

Barzani meets the Dutch Consul General in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-25 11:18:43

Covid-19: 222 new cases and 127 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-07-24 17:53:41

Barzani from Baghdad: UN can mediate to solve Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2020-09-02 15:56:49

Nechirvan Barzani invites the Kurdish parties for a holistic meeting after Newroz

Date: 2021-03-20 15:26:47

Barzani: bolstering efforts to announce Sinjar a governorate

Date: 2021-02-06 13:06:37