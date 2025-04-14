President Barzani hails friendship with Macron in Paris

2025-04-14T13:27:07+00:00

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the deepening partnership with France following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France's capital.

In a post on X, Barzani thanked President Macron for his support for the Kurdistan Region and his important role in promoting regional stability.

Earlier today, the Kurdish president arrived in Paris in response to an official invitation from President Emmanuel Macron.

