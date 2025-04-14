President Barzani hails friendship with Macron in Paris

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the deepening partnership with France following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France's capital.

In a post on X, Barzani thanked President Macron for his support for the Kurdistan Region and his important role in promoting regional stability.

It was a great privilege to be at the Élysée today to meet my dear friend, President @EmmanuelMacron. Our relationship with France is very special and continues to grow stronger.We exchanged views on further deepening ties between France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, and… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 14, 2025

Earlier today, the Kurdish president arrived in Paris in response to an official invitation from President Emmanuel Macron.