President Barzani condemns attack on Kurdish people in Paris

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned the attack that targeted the Kurdish diaspora in Paris.

The President said in a tweet, "I condemn the assassination of the three Kurdish civilians in Paris."

He added, "I thank President Emmanuel Macron for such a positive reaction, and I believe that the French government will bring justice to the victims. France will remain a source of fundamental support for the people of Kurdistan."