French police arrest suspect after Paris metro stabbings

Shafaq News – Paris

French police arrested a man suspected of stabbing three women on the Paris metro during the city’s New Year festivities, local media outlets said on Friday.

The attacks occurred at around 4 p.m. (GMT+1) on Line 3. Using surveillance camera footage and mobile phone tracking, investigators identified and arrested the suspect in the Val-d’Oise region north of Paris. Sources said he is of Malian origin, born in 2000, and was wearing a green-and-black jacket at the time.

Authorities have not revealed the severity of the injuries.