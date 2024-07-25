Iraq awards $18 billion metro project to French, Spanish, and Turkish firms

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has selected a consortium of French, Spanish, and Turkish companies to design, build, and operate a new metro system in Baghdad. The ambitious project, estimated to cost $18 billion, aims to alleviate the city's chronic traffic congestion.

French firms Systra and SNCF, along with Spanish companies Alstom, Talgo, and CAF, and several Turkish construction companies, were chosen for the project, along with Germany's Deutsche Bank as a financial advisor.

The Baghdad metro project has been on the drawing board since the 1980s but has faced numerous delays due to years of war and international sanctions. If completed, the system would be the first of its kind in Iraq.

The metro network will span 148 kilometers and include seven lines with 64 stations. The Iraqi government has set an ambitious target of completing the project within four years.

"This is a historic moment for Iraq," said Nasser al-Asadi, an advisor to the Iraqi prime minister. "The Baghdad metro will transform the city and improve the lives of millions of people."

Baghdad residents currently rely heavily on taxis and buses for transportation, and even short journeys can take hours due to severe traffic congestion. The new metro system is expected to reduce travel times, improve air quality, and stimulate economic growth.