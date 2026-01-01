ISIS-era ordnance blast injures four in western Iraq

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

An explosion caused by ISIS-era explosive remnants injured four young men in Al-Anbar province, western Iraq, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source explained to Shafaq News that the victims sustained severe injuries and were immediately transferred to the nearest hospital to receive treatment.

Security forces sealed off the site and launched a search operation over fears of additional unexploded ordnance, while opening an investigation into the incident.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to pose a serious threat in Iraq, with the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq estimating more than 6,600 square kilometers of land contaminated since 2003 and over 30,000 people killed or injured nationwide. Decades of wars and the fight against ISIS have left explosive remnants that are often re-exposed by heavy rains, flooding, and soil erosion.

Read more: Floods unearth Iraq’s hidden mines, reviving a wartime threat from Kirkuk to the Iran border