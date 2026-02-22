Trump questions Iran’s refusal to yield despite US military buildup

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump is “curious” why Iran has not yielded despite mounting pressure, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff revealed on Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff said Washington expects Tehran to formally declare it does not seek a nuclear weapon and present concrete steps to prove it under any agreement, while warning of significant US naval deployments in the region.

On February 19, Trump said Iran had 15 days to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal” or face consequences, while Tehran reiterated its right to continue uranium enrichment. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier said “global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads, but we will not bow.”

The sides resumed Omani-mediated talks this month, holding rounds in Muscat and Geneva. Meanwhile, the New York Times, citing satellite imagery and flight data, reported that more than 60 US attack aircraft are stationed at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, nearly triple the usual number, with at least 68 transport aircraft arriving since February 15.

