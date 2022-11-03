The United States imposes new sanctions on Iran's Quds Force and Hezbollah

Report

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-03T18:04:16+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, The U.S. Treasury Department issued sanctions against an oil smuggling network accused of "supporting" Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force.

The U.S. Department said the network members facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Hezbollah and the Quds Force.

According to the official U.S. statement, the network includes "individuals, companies, and vessels involved in blending oil to conceal the Iranian origins of the shipments and exporting it worldwide in support of the Quds Force and Hezbollah."

