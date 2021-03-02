Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US imports Iranian oil for the first time in thirty years, TT says

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-02T14:57:44+0000
US imports Iranian oil for the first time in thirty years, TT says

Shafaq News/ The United States imported the Iranian oil that was seized late last year in the Gulf of Oman, Tankertrackers revealed today, Tuesday. 

The Independent online service that tracks and reports shipments and storage of crude oil said, "This will be the first US import of Iranian crude oil in three decades."

"The cargo amount is 2 million barrels, valued at somewhere between $120M-$130M," Tankertrackers added.

U.S. Justice Department filed a forfeiture claim, the first under the Biden Administration. The complaint filed on February 3 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia targets all the oil aboard a Liberian-flagged vessel, the M/T Achilleas, a 297,950 dwt crude oil tanker operated by the Marinakis family’s Greece based Capital Ship Management Corporation.

The complaint alleges a scheme involving multiple entities affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to covertly ship Iranian oil to a customer abroad. Participants in the scheme attempted to disguise the origin of the oil using multiple ship-to-ship transfers, AIS spoofing, falsified documents, and other means and provided a fraudulent bill of lading to deceive the owners of the Achilleas into loading the oil in question.

This action follows a similar successful forfeiture claim in August 2020 in which the U.S. seized 1.6 million barrels of gasoline from Iran. It was later sold at auction netting the U.S. approximately $40 million. Earlier in 2020 and 2019, the U.S. failed in its attempts to seize Iranian tankers.

related

Iran seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

Date: 2020-11-20 21:04:06
Iran seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

Iran to open Ilam Oil and Gas Company

Date: 2021-01-13 05:59:53
Iran to open Ilam Oil and Gas Company

Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam

Date: 2020-12-12 07:27:47
Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam

Iran tells Armenia and Azerbaijan to use peaceful means to resolve differences

Date: 2020-10-23 14:04:07
Iran tells Armenia and Azerbaijan to use peaceful means to resolve differences

Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news”; Iranian Foreign Ministry said

Date: 2021-01-01 19:08:24
Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news”; Iranian Foreign Ministry said

Iran welcomes Qatar’ efforts to revive the nuclear deal

Date: 2021-02-15 10:06:49
Iran welcomes Qatar’ efforts to revive the nuclear deal

Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases

Date: 2020-10-05 12:11:18
Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 cases

U.S. Seizes four Iranian Fuel Cargo

Date: 2020-08-14 06:26:03
U.S. Seizes four Iranian Fuel Cargo