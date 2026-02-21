Iran’s Pezeshkian: Tehran will not yield to global pressure

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed on Saturday that Tehran would not bow to pressure from global powers, as tensions escalate amid renewed US warnings over stalled nuclear negotiations.

In a televised address, Pezeshkian said, “Global powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads… but we will not bow despite all the problems they create for us.”

His remarks followed two rounds of talks between Iranian and US officials in Muscat and Geneva aimed at reviving diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program. Despite the meetings, US officials have continued to warn Tehran of possible military action. Washington has deployed two aircraft carriers, hundreds of fighter jets, and dozens of warships to the region.

Why US–Iran talks keep failing, and why tensions persist

According to Axios, President Donald Trump’s administration is considering allowing Iran limited “token” nuclear enrichment, provided Tehran eliminates any pathway to developing a nuclear weapon. A senior US official told the outlet that Washington will review a forthcoming written proposal from Tehran before deciding whether to proceed with further negotiations or pursue alternative measures. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that the draft proposal would be finalized within days.

On February 19, Trump warned that Iran had 15 days to reach what he described as a “meaningful deal” in the ongoing talks or face consequences, while Iranian officials reiterated the country’s position that uranium enrichment remains its sovereign right.