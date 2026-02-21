Syrian Petroleum Company receives fourth gas tanker at Baniyas Port

Shafaq News- Damascus

A gas shipment of 2,797.109 metric tons arrived aboard the tanker GAS HUSKY at the Baniyas maritime terminal, the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) said on Saturday, marking the fourth tanker to reach Syria since the start of the household gas shortage crisis.

In an official statement, the company said its technical teams at the Baniyas terminal began mooring the tanker and unloading the cargo into the storage tanks of the Baniyas Gas Department after completing the required technical procedures and clearance measures.

Safwan Sheikh Ahmad, Director of the Communications Department at SPC, told Shafaq News that the latest shipment forms part of emergency measures aimed at covering local market demand, which averages around 170,000 household gas cylinders per day, adding that supplies are not limited to maritime shipments, “approximately 350 tons of gas are delivered daily by land from Jordan to help address the shortfall and meet rising demand in recent weeks.”

Ahmad confirmed that gas imports will continue until the market reaches stability, with current indicators suggesting the situation could stabilize between the beginning of next week.

Regarding the company’s plan to prevent similar shortages in the future, he explained that it includes contracting specialized firms to rehabilitate the oil terminal to facilitate tanker unloading under various weather conditions and building additional storage tanks to strengthen strategic reserves of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

SPC is also working to rehabilitate Syrian gas fields, particularly the Conoco field, which Ahmad described as a key step toward achieving self-sufficiency in domestic gas production.