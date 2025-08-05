Iraq, Syria seek deeper energy and water cooperation

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Tuesday, Iraq’s chargé d'affaires in Damascus, Yassin al-Hujaimi, met with Syrian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Mohammed al-Bashir to discuss bilateral cooperation on energy and water issues.

In a statement, the Iraqi embassy said the talks focused on daily water releases and managing water quotas amid worsening regional shortages and climate-related pressures.

Both sides also discussed Iraq’s plan to transport crude oil to the Mediterranean Sea through Syrian territory, as part of Baghdad’s strategy to diversify its fuel export routes and reduce reliance on traditional outlets.