Iraq: Stable Syria key to regional security

Syria’s stability forms a key pillar for Iraq’s and the region’s security, Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in Damascus, Yassin Sharif Al-Hujaimi, highlighted on Sunday.

“Current elections are taking place in a positive atmosphere reflecting the will of the Syrian people,” Al-Hujaimi stressed to Shafaq News, emphasizing Iraq’s support for the Syrian people in their pursuit of security and stability.

He noted that Baghdad and Damascus share a border of over 600 kilometers and pointed out ongoing coordination between the two countries to secure it and counter terrorist groups.

These remarks come as voting began today across most Syrian governorates in what officials describe as the first parliamentary election under the “new Syria.”

This vote marks the first parliamentary election since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government on 8 December 2024.

