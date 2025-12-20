2025 worst year on record for global cyber breaches

Shafaq News

Cyberattacks in 2025 reached an unprecedented scale, causing widespread disruption across governments, corporations and critical infrastructure, TechCrunch reported.

According to TechCrunch, the United States federal government was repeatedly breached, starting with a cyberattack attributed to Chinese hackers on the US Treasury, followed by intrusions across multiple federal agencies, including systems linked to nuclear security. Russian-linked hackers were also reported to have stolen sealed records from the US courts’ filing system, raising concerns about systemic weaknesses rather than isolated failures.

Corporate networks were similarly exposed, the review explained, highlighting a mass extortion campaign by the Clop ransomware group after it exploited a previously unknown vulnerability in Oracle’s E-Business Suite. The flaw allowed hackers to steal large volumes of sensitive employee and executive data from dozens of organizations before Oracle detected the breach.

Cyberattacks also delivered tangible economic damage, TechCrunch said, citing a wave of breaches across the UK retail sector and a major hack at Jaguar Land Rover that halted production for months. The disruption rippled through supply chains and prompted a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) government-backed support package, with security experts describing the incident as the most economically damaging cyberattack in the country’s history.

In Asia, South Korea experienced near-monthly breaches in 2025, including hacks at its largest telecom provider and a prolonged data theft at e-commerce giant Coupang that exposed tens of millions of customer records, according to the outlet. The publication concluded that the year underscored how weak detection, supply-chain dependencies and state-linked actors have made cyber disruption as damaging as data theft itself.

