Iraq implements high-level measures to counter potential cyberattacks amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ Iraq has taken high-level steps to prevent any potential cyberattacks, as tensions continue to escalate in the region, an Iraqi government source disclosed on Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News that Iraq’s cybersecurity defenses are well-prepared. “There is a highly skilled cybersecurity committee in place, along with significant contributions from the National Security Agency to secure Iraq's cyberspace," the source said.

The official dismissed the likelihood of a cyberattack, whether from Israel or any other external or internal entity. "A cyber strike is neither feasible nor likely," the source stated, assuring that Iraq has established strong defensive measures in this area.

High-level protocols have been implemented to counter any potential cyber threats, the official said, adding that there are "no concerns or consequences" even if an attack were launched in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes weeks after the Iraqi Ministry of Interior denied reports of an imminent cyberattack and urged citizens to be cautious of suspicious emails and unknown links.The increasing regional tensions, particularly involving the Israeli breach of the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah escalated fears in Iraq.

Israel has been known to use cyber operations as part of its broader strategy to exert influence and destabilize its adversaries. For instance, Israeli-linked cyber-espionage groups have targeted Hezbollah members including Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and many commanders of the Jihad Council.