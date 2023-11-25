Gulf air reports cybersecurity breach on November 24, 2023

Shafaq News/ Gulf Air, the Bahraini airline, announced on Saturday that it fell victim to a cybersecurity breach on November 24, 2023.

The breach targeted the airline's information technology system, potentially compromising information from the company's email and customer database.

Gulf Air assured that its operations and vital systems were unaffected, emphasizing that flight schedules remain uninterrupted. Emergency plans were promptly activated to address the incident, and the relevant authorities were notified to conduct a thorough investigation.