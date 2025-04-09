President Pezeshkian: Iran not seeking war

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his country’s commitment to peaceful nuclear technology, emphasizing that the country is not seeking war while remaining resolute in its nuclear advancements.

Speaking at the National Nuclear Technology Day ceremony, which witnessed the unveiling of Iran’s latest nuclear advancements, Pezeshkian stated that Iran would not yield to threats. “The more they threaten, the firmer we stand…We are not seeking war, but we will stand strong against any aggression with the knowledge and power that our loved ones have created.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have intensified in recent weeks, particularly after President Donald Trump issued a stark warning about potential military action. On Monday, Trump reiterated his threat that Iran would face “great danger” if talks with the United States failed.

This came after he sent a letter to Iran on March 7, urging negotiations. Tehran, however, rejected direct talks, citing Washington’s contradictory and hostile approach, though it expressed openness to indirect negotiations regarding its civilian nuclear program.

President Pezeshkian referenced the firm stance of Iran’s leadership, quoting the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has explicitly stated that the country is not pursuing atomic bombs. Pezeshkian clarified that Khamenei’s opposition to direct talks with the US is based on the hostile actions and rhetoric from US officials toward the Islamic Republic.

For his part, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, outlined the new strategic and technological achievements, particularly in nuclear fuel cycles, health, healthcare, and industry. These innovations, he noted, play a critical role in improving public health and quality of life.