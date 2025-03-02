Iranian President: US dialogue "best option"

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed that dialogue with the Trump administration would be the "best option" for Iran, despite the firm rejection of such talks by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In a speech before the Iranian parliament, Pezeshkian shared his personal perspective, saying, "I believed that dialogue with the US would be the best option, but we will adhere to the directives of the Leader of the Revolution (Khamenei) and reject it."

He further remarked, "Washington is tightening sanctions and increasing pressure on us, but we have strategies in place to overcome this. We are in a comprehensive war, and we must prepare for that, instead of blaming each other."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Tehran's stance, stressing that Iran would not engage in direct negotiations with the US over its nuclear program under the current conditions of pressure and threats.

He also provided an update on ongoing consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding Iran's nuclear program, saying, "Our teams remain in constant communication, and we will continue these talks. We have briefed Lavrov on the details of our discussions with the three European countries."

The foreign minister also confirmed that Iran would continue to coordinate its nuclear program activities with its partners, Russia and China.