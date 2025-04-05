Iran: "Equal Terms" key to US talks

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Saturday that his country is open to dialogue with the United States, but only on the condition of "equal footing," rejecting any discussions under "threats or pressure."

In a TV interview with Iranian State Television, Pezeshkian sharply criticized US actions, stating, "The United States does not harm Iran alone, but the entire world." He argued that this approach contradicts Washington’s professed intentions for dialogue and cooperation, pointing to the disconnect between its rhetoric and its conduct.

"We must avoid internal conflicts and safeguard our unity," Pezeshkian added, stressing that a united Iran is crucial to counter foreign conspiracies and thwart any efforts to destabilize the nation. The President further clarified that Tehran would not tolerate any attempt to impose foreign influence on its national decisions.

His remarks come amid ongoing discussions regarding the future of the nuclear deal. US President Donald Trump had previously disclosed sending a message to Iran’s Supreme Leader, signaling his interest in negotiating a resolution to the nuclear deadlock. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed that a response from Iran had been successfully relayed through Oman.

No "Nukes" Allowed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed on Saturday that the United States would not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons, reiterating its steadfast commitment to preventing Tehran from acquiring such capabilities.

Speaking to NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Rubio stated, "No country in the world wants to see Iran possess nukes," emphasizing that the US would continue its diplomatic and security efforts to ensure Tehran could not achieve this objective.