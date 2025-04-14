Trump's Iran warning: Military action 'Of Course' an option

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, accusing Tehran of deliberately stalling negotiations with Washington.

Standing alongside El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele at the White House, Trump expressed frustration over the slow pace of the ongoing US-Iran talks taking place in Oman.

“We had a meeting with them on Saturday, and another is scheduled for this coming Saturday. That’s a long time in between. I think they’re stalling,” he remarked during a media briefing.

US President claimed Tehran was intentionally drawing out the process, suggesting Iranian officials had grown used to dealing with “stupid people” in previous US administrations, a clear reference to the Biden era.

Trump insisted that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, warning that the country was “very close” to acquiring one. In response to a question on whether US measures could include strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, he affirmed, “Of course.”

Monday’s remarks marked a noticeable shift in tone from just a day earlier, when Trump had described the nuclear negotiations as “going extremely well.”

The comments followed a recent round of indirect talks between the US and Iran in Oman, aimed at addressing Tehran’s nuclear program. The next meeting is expected to take place on Saturday, April 19.