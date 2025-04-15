US Envoy outlines path for Iran Agreement

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff emphasized that any future agreement with Iran must serve as a foundation for peace and stability across the Middle East.

In a post on X, Witkoff stressed that a deal with Tehran must “eliminate uranium enrichment and dismantle efforts to develop a nuclear program.” His remarks marked a noticeable shift in tone from just a day earlier and followed an appearance on Fox News, where he struck a more nuanced position. Rather than calling for the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program, he pointed to verification as the key determining factor.

“They do not need to enrich uranium beyond 3.67 percent,” he remarked, referencing the limit set by the 2015 nuclear accord, which the Trump administration exited in 2018.

“A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East -- meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program. It is imperative for… — Office of the Special Envoy to the Middle East (@SE_MiddleEast) April 15, 2025

His comments come amid renewed diplomatic efforts, including a recent round of indirect talks between the US and Iran in Oman focused on Tehran’s nuclear activities. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 19.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that, in the absence of a deal, military action targeting Iranian nuclear facilities remains a viable option. He has described Iran’s leadership as “extremists” who must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

Iran, for its part, maintains that its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and focused on meeting domestic energy needs.