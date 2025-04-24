Iran casts doubt on nuclear deal deadline

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, that meeting the proposed deadline for a nuclear deal may not be achievable.

According to Axios, Araghchi raised concerns about whether the parties should first explore a temporary agreement. He warned that the technical details of any comprehensive nuclear deal would likely prevent concluding negotiations within the 60-day timeframe.

Witkoff, however, emphasized the preference to focus on securing a full agreement within the 60 days, while recognizing that additional time could lead to discussions about a temporary deal if necessary.

A US official confirmed to Axios that significant progress had been made during recent talks in Rome. The two negotiators are set to meet again in Amman later this week following further technical discussions.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that a final agreement remains distant but reiterated Trump’s commitment to pursuing a deal, stressing that the president “would prefer not to resort to military force.”