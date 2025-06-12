Sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks to begin Sunday in Muscat

Shafaq News/ The sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran will be held this Sunday in Muscat, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi confirmed on Thursday.

I am pleased to confirm the 6th round of Iran US talks will be held in Muscat this Sunday the 15th. — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) June 12, 2025

According to Axios, White House envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss Tehran’s response to Washington’s latest proposal. While Iran has yet to formally reply, a US official told Axios the talks are “increasingly likely to proceed as planned.”

On Tuesday, Iran announced that preparations for the next round of indirect talks were underway, with the date and venue set for June 15 in the Omani capital.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions. Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned this week that Iran would strike US bases in the region if conflict erupts over the stalled nuclear negotiations.

In response, the US Department of Defense confirmed Wednesday that it has authorized the voluntary departure of military families from several locations within the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations, which includes Iraq and neighboring countries.