Iran's nuclear consortium idea: Enrichment for civilian use under international oversight

Shafaq News/ Tehran is open to considering a regional nuclear consortium that includes Middle Eastern countries and the US, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Sunday.

Speaking to Iran’s ISNA news agency, Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that while no formal discussions have been held, Iran has received preliminary suggestions about such a proposal. “If this idea is developed and raised seriously, we will examine it carefully and respond accordingly,” he said.

The comments follow a recent New York Times report that revealed Iran had floated the concept of a multilateral nuclear consortium as an alternative to US demands for full dismantlement of its nuclear program. According to the report, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi proposed the initiative as part of ongoing backchannel talks with Washington.

Under the proposed framework, Iran would be permitted to enrich uranium up to 3.67% for civilian use, with enriched material exported to Arab countries under international oversight, including American inspectors. Unlike the 2015 nuclear agreement, the consortium model would not have a fixed expiration date.

The idea emerged amid resumed indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US in Muscat, Oman. The latest round—restarted after a two-week pause—marks the fourth since talks resumed earlier this year.