Muscat to host round two of US-Iran talks

Shafaq News/ The next round of indirect negotiations with the United States will take place in Muscat, Oman, on April 19, Iran stated.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told state news agency IRNA that the decision was made after consultations between the parties. “The venue for the upcoming talks has been finalized as Muscat,” Baqaei said.

Iranian and US envoys held a preliminary round of indirect talks in the Omani capital on April 12, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi mediating between delegations. Both sides later described the exchange as constructive and agreed to reconvene this week.

The announcement comes after conflicting reports about the location of the next session. Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei said Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi had briefed parliament suggesting the talks could move to Rome, while maintaining that Oman would continue to mediate.

Italy’s ANSA news agency earlier reported that Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had said Rome would host the second round.