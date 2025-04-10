US diplomatic-military chess game: B-2 bombers deployed before Iran talks

Shafaq News/ US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated, on Thursday, that it is up to Iran to interpret Washington’s recent deployment of B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia, a remote US-British military base in the Indian Ocean, expressing hope that upcoming US-Iran nuclear talks will yield a peaceful outcome.

Speaking during a visit to Panama, Hegseth declined to directly link the move to Tehran but noted, “We’ll leave that decision to them. [The B-2s] are exceptional assets. They send a message to everyone.”

Earlier, US officials told Reuters that up to six B-2 bombers were deployed in March to Diego Garcia amid a US air campaign in Yemen and rising tensions with Iran.

The B-2 Spirit, a stealth bomber capable of evading radar and carrying both heavy conventional and nuclear weapons, is among the most advanced and limited assets in the US Air Force, with only 20 units in service.

Hegseth reiterated President Donald Trump’s stance, saying, “The President has been clear: Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon. We sincerely hope that goal can be achieved through peaceful negotiations.”

On Monday, Trump made a surprise announcement that direct talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program are scheduled for the coming Saturday. He warned Iran would be in “serious danger” if the talks fail.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out direct negotiations with the United States but confirmed that Tehran and Washington will engage in indirect talks in Oman.