Trump's top team meets on Iran talks strategy

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump convened a high-level national security meeting at the White House to discuss the next phase of indirect nuclear negotiations with Iran, sources told Axios.

Held in the White House Situation Room, the meeting brought together Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Axios reported, adding that the discussion focused on shaping the US position ahead of the second round of talks scheduled for Saturday in Oman.

The talks follow a phone call between Trump and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, whose government is mediating between Washington and Tehran. Both leaders agreed to support the negotiations and pursue “desired outcomes.”

Oman hosted the first round of indirect US-Iran talks in its capital, Muscat, with negotiating parties describing the atmosphere as positive.

The second round of negotiations is expected to build on the momentum from last Saturday’s indirect talks, with growing scrutiny over the scope of Iran’s nuclear activities and Washington’s willingness to make concessions.

Trump has sent mixed signals, expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution while repeatedly threatening military action if talks fail. “If we have to do something very harsh, we will do it,” he said on Monday during remarks in the Oval Office, warning that Iran must move quickly or risk severe consequences.

Witkoff described the first round of Oman talks as "positive" in a Monday night interview on Fox News, stating that the US is demanding Iran halt uranium enrichment above 20%, including the near-weapons-grade level of 60%, while noting that some civilian-level enrichment to 3.67% could be negotiable under strict verification.

Earlier today, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei downplayed the significance of ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman.