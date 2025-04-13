President Trump: Iran nuclear talks "Going Extremely Well"

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US President Donald Trump praised the ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, expressing optimism about the trajectory of the talks.

“I think they’re going very well,” he remarked while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One.

He cautioned, however, against drawing early conclusions. “Nothing matters until it’s over, so I don’t like talking about it,” he noted. “But they’re going well. I think things with Iran are going extremely well.”

Trump’s comments followed the conclusion of the first round of talks between the US and Iran in Oman, marking the highest-level engagement between the two sides since diplomatic ties broke down in 2018.

Both parties characterized the discussions as “constructive” and confirmed a second round is planned for next week. US officials emphasized that the newly resumed ‘’direct communication’' has been key to exploring the possibility of a negotiated agreement.

Back in 2018, Trump withdrew the US from the multilateral nuclear agreement reached with Iran and world powers, consistently pledging to strike what he described as a “better” and more enforceable deal.

Tensions remain high amid repeated threats by the US president to launch airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure should diplomacy fail. In response, Iranian officials have increasingly warned that Tehran may consider pursuing nuclear weapons in case the US uses military power.