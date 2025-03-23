Iran: no US talks until conditions change

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out direct negotiations with the United States, stating that talks would only be possible if key conditions changed.

"Engaging in talks with Washington is not an option unless certain matters shift," Araghchi stated.

He emphasized Iran’s focus on countering sanctions imposed by its adversaries, describing indirect negotiations as the preferred approach. "Our position on avoiding direct talks with the United States is based on past experiences, not stubbornness," he remarked.

On Thursday, the Iranian government confirmed it was reviewing a message from US President Donald Trump and would respond at the appropriate time and in a suitable manner.

US media reports previously revealed that Trump’s message to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei included a two-month deadline to reach a new nuclear agreement.

Khamenei dismissed the proposal, calling it a "deception" intended to mislead global public opinion.

Meanwhile, Araghchi noted that alongside its threats, Trump’s message also contained several "opportunities."