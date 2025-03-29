Letter exchange: US, Iran clash over nuclear talks, military threat looms

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proposed new nuclear talks and warned of potential military action if no agreement was reached within two months.

The letter, delivered via Omani mediation, emphasized a “historic opportunity” to mend relations, offering economic incentives while warning of "decisive and swift" consequences if Iran refused to negotiate.

🟢 انشر لكم نص الرسالة التي بعثها الرئيس الامريكي @realDonaldTrump للمرشد الايراني الاعلى @ar_khamenei دون تعديل ومترجمة للغة العربية . لا اريد التعليق لانها تتحدث عن نفسها . وفي مايلي نص الرسالة :جناب آية الله خامنئي،مع الاحترام لمكانة قيادتكم ولشعب إيران، أكتب لكم هذه… — محمد صالح صدقیان (@msedghian) March 28, 2025

In his response, Khamenei dismissed the letter as "deceptive," accusing the US of using negotiations as a pretext to impose further sanctions and exert pressure on Tehran. He publicly declared that Iran would not engage in direct talks under Washington’s Maximum Pressure campaign, which he described as economic warfare.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran had officially responded to Trump’s letter, sending its reply through Oman. He stated that while Iran refused direct negotiations, it remained open to indirect talks to assess US intentions and present its own conditions.

Iran’s formal response outlined its “grievances” with US policies, condemning Washington's “contradictory stance” of pushing for dialogue while intensifying sanctions. Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Khamenei, reiterated that Iran had not shut all doors to resolving disputes but insisted that progress required a fundamental shift in US policy.

The exchange occurred amid escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. Since Trump withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran has expanded its uranium enrichment activities beyond the agreement’s limits. Western powers have accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities, a claim Tehran denies, asserting its program is for civilian purposes.

Adding to the stakes, the US recently deployed B-2 stealth bombers to the Diego Garcia military base. US officials indicated that the deployment was "not disconnected" from Trump’s two-month deadline, signaling military preparedness.