Trump urges Iran to negotiate "nuke" nuclear deal

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump revealed that he sent a message to the Iranian Supreme Leader, to make a nuclear deal which could make Trump avoid turning to military action.

Trump pulled the US out of the previous deal in 2018. Since then, Tehran has built a reserve of highly enriched uranium enough for developing multiple nuclear weapons.

Speaking to Fox Business, Trump said, “If we have to go in militarily it’s going to be a terrible thing for them," emphasizing that “you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon."

He added, “There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal,” noting that he has suggested Russia could be involved in helping put together a nuclear deal.

Russia reportedly agreed to assist the Trump administration in engaging with Iran on its nuclear program and regional policies. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later confirmed Moscow’s backing of US-Iran talks, stating that Russia is "prepared to help facilitate negotiations."