Israeli strikes target multiple areas across southern Lebanon

Israeli aircraft carried out multiple air raids across southern Lebanon, despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported on Friday.

The raids hit the Aaqmata plain, the outskirts of the Rihan, along with the towns of Ansar, Zrariyeh, Kafroue, and Aazza.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from Lebanese authorities.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed the strikes targeted “Hezbollah sites” in southern Lebanon, including what he described as a training complex used by the group’s Radwan Force and military buildings used to store weapons.

#عاجل 🔸 جيش الدفاع أغار على أهداف حزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان: استهداف مجمّع تدريبات لوحدة قوة الرضوان ومبانٍ عسكرية🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على بنى تحتية إرهابية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في عدة مناطق جنوب لبنان.🔸في إطار الهجمات استهدف جيش الدفاع مجمّعًا تدريبيًا كان… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 2, 2026

Earlier today, Israeli forces struck an excavator in the border town of Aita Al-Shaab.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to occupy five positions south of the Litani River and have carried out repeated strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

