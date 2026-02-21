US kills three in Eastern Pacific vessel strike

2026-02-21T06:15:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces carried out a strike on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three people, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on Saturday.

In a statement, SOUTHCOM alleged that the vessel was operated by “designated terrorist organizations” and was traveling along known drug-trafficking routes.

No US personnel were harmed in the operation.

Since September 2025, US strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed scores of people as part of what American officials describe as efforts to disrupt narcotics routes. On February 17, US forces struck three suspected smuggling vessels in the same regions, killing 11 people, according to SOUTHCOM.

