Iraq PM condemns US airstrike, orders probe

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has condemned a US airstrike that killed four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of Babil on Wednesday.

Al-Sudani convened an emergency meeting with top security officials to assess the situation and discuss potential repercussions. In a statement released by his office, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the incident and vowed to take appropriate legal and diplomatic measures.

Last night, Reuters said the United States carried out a strike in Iraq that US officials described as self defence, as regional tensions rose after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that Israel said killed Hezbollah's most senior commander.

Iraqi sources said the strike inside a base south of Baghdad used by the PMF killed four members of the group that contains several Iran-aligned armed groups, and wounded four others.

In a statement after the blasts, a leading figure in the PMF condemned the strike and urged the Iraqi government to expel the coalition forces from Iraq.

US officials added that the strike targeted militants that the U.S. deemed were looking to launch drones and posed a threat to U.S. and coalition forces.