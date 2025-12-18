US sanctions target Iran’s “shadow fleet” oil exports

Shafaq News – Washington

On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions on vessels and companies it described as part of a covert network used to export Iranian oil and petroleum products.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said the measures cover 29 vessels linked to Iran’s “shadow fleet,” which it accused of moving Iranian oil and derivatives worth hundreds of millions of dollars through deceptive shipping practices.

The Treasury said the sanctions also extend to a network of companies and ships operated by an Egypt-based businessman, as well as firms registered in the United Arab Emirates, India, the Marshall Islands, and Panama.

The move intends to restrict funds that Washington says are used by Iran to support terrorism and other destabilizing activities, the department explained.

Treasury added that the action falls under a renewed “maximum pressure” campaign set out in the administration’s second National Security Presidential Memorandum, issued in February 2025, aimed at limiting Iran’s access to hard currency and sustaining pressure on its energy exports, as Tehran continues to deny wrongdoing and seek alternative channels to sell its oil despite longstanding US sanctions.