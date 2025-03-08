Sanctions showdown: Iraq's race for post-waiver energy

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi government confirmed that it had not received any official notification regarding the cancellation of its exemption to purchase Iranian gas, a privilege previously granted by US President Donald Trump.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi emphasized that dialogue and communication between Baghdad and Washington remain ongoing, with both sides recognizing that Iraq's stability is crucial for the broader region. "Iraq has fully adhered to the exemption’s conditions and has taken proactive steps toward long-term energy independence," he stated.

In early February, President Trump revoked Iraq’s waiver to import electricity and gas from Iran as part of new sanctions imposed on Tehran. US media reported that the exemption was set to expire on March 7, raising concerns over Iraq’s energy security and future planning.

To navigate these challenges, the Iraqi government has put in motion a comprehensive strategy that focuses on both immediate and long-term energy solutions. "The Ministry of Electricity has secured a contract to import gas from Turkmenistan, pending the completion of financial and technical procedures," Al-Awadi revealed. "Additionally, Iraq is coordinating with the Ministry of Oil to import 600 million cubic feet of gas and is exploring the installation of floating LNG platforms in Basra. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Oil has already begun constructing its own pipelines."

Beyond addressing short-term needs, Iraq, according to Al-Awadi, is also working to strengthen its energy security through diversified investments. The broader strategy includes developing steam and combined-cycle power plants while expanding investments in renewable energy sources such as solar power and waste-to-energy projects. "These initiatives are key to strengthening Iraq's energy security and ensuring long-term stability in the sector," Al-Awadi affirmed.