PMF marks 2019 Al-Qaim strike in Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) held a symbolic funeral procession on Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, to commemorate members killed in a 2019 US airstrike.

Participants carried symbolic coffins representing those killed in the strike in Al-Qaim, a city in Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province near the Syrian border, after the PMF had called on supporters a day earlier to take part in the ceremony at Tahrir Square.

In 2019, US forces carried out airstrikes targeting facilities linked to Kataib Hezbollah, causing nearly 25 deaths and dozens of injuries—an action Iraqi officials described as “an attack on the country’s sovereignty.”

The US Department of Defense said the operation was launched in response to repeated attacks by the group on Iraqi bases hosting Global Coalition forces, calling the strikes defensive actions.

