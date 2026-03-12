PM al-Sudani monitors situation after deadly attacks on PMF positions

Baghdad- Shafaq News

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is monitoring the situation after attacks targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), killing several members of Iraq’s security forces, military spokesman Sabah Al-Numan said on Thursday.

Al-Numan said the strikes killed several members of the security forces while they were on duty within their assigned areas of responsibility, warning that such actions seek to create instability and undermine Iraq’s security gains.

“We will not allow Iraq to become a battleground for settling scores or a stage for violating national dignity.”

Over the past two weeks, PMF facilities in several Iraqi provinces have come under a series of air and drone strikes, including in al-Anbar, Kirkuk, Babil, and Wasit. Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province recorded the highest number of strikes during the recent escalation, while the deadliest attack occurred on Wednesday in al-Anbar province, where airstrikes hit three sites belonging to the PMF’s 19th Brigade (Ansar Allah al-Awfiya) in the Akashat area of al-Qaim district near the Syrian border, leaving more than 120 casualties. The targets included the brigade’s medical unit, the second regiment headquarters, and a logistical support facility.