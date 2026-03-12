Iraq’s JOC: Attacks on PMF threaten security and social stability

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command on Thursday condemned a series of attacks targeting members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), warning that the assailants bear responsibility for the consequences.

In a statement, the command warned that “the continued assaults, repeated violations, and failure to distinguish between targets could further complicate the security situation, threaten social peace, and undermine the foundations of stability in Iraq.”

The attacks had also sparked “widespread anger and resentment” among Iraqis, it added.

Over the past two weeks, PMF facilities in several Iraqi provinces have come under a series of air and drone strikes, including in al-Anbar, Kirkuk, Babil, and Wasit. Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province recorded the highest number of strikes during the recent escalation, while the deadliest attack occurred on Wednesday in al-Anbar province, where airstrikes hit three sites belonging to the PMF’s 19th Brigade (Ansar Allah al-Awfiya) in the Akashat area of al-Qaim district near the Syrian border, leaving more than 120 casualties. The targets included the brigade’s medical unit, the second regiment headquarters, and a logistical support facility.